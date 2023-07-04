Bollywood director to surprise in Vijay’s Leo.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s next film Leo is one of the most awaited films. Hit machine Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the film is gearing up for Dasara release in all the Indian languages. Bollywood critically acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap will be seen playing an important role in Leo. The director turned actor is expected to join the sets of the film very soon. Tamil directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mysskin are roped in to play important roles in Leo and Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of the lead antagonist.

Leo is getting bigger every single day because of the cast. Tamil actor Arjun also has a key role assigned in this actioner. Trisha is the leading lady and Anirudh scores the music. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio and has done some terrific pre-release business. Vijay is expected to take a break after the release of Leo.