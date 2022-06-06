Anirudh performs over the top

Anirudh Ravichander is the most happening music composer of Kollywood. With back-to-back hits, the young composer is in top-class form. All the top actors are working with Anirudh. The top composer is also making his comeback to Tollywood with NTR and Koratala Siva’s film. Anirudh worked for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and his work has been getting wide appreciation from all the corners. Anirudh’s background score is one of the major highlights of Vikram.

He also handled the interval and climax portions of Vikram in his own style. Superstar Rajinikanth watched Vikram and he specially appreciated Anirudh for his work. Top actors like Vijay are working with Anirudh irrespective of the director and the production house. Anirudh is the new sensation of Kollywood and the young composer is keen to make his impact in Telugu cinema.