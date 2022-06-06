Hridayam music director Hesham On board for Spark

On May 6, Spark starring the gorgeous Mehreen Pirzada and new entrant Vikrant launched in a lavish pooja ceremony. The makers promised that they will introduce the technicians in a grand manner. As promised today the makers announced music director for this high-budget action thriller as most happening composer Hesham Abdul Wahab.

With this Malayalam music director addition makers are confident they will get the blockbuster album. Hesham Abdul Wahab is currently busy with multiple offers from Tollywood. He is also scoring music for Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha starrer ‘Kushi.’

With this film, Vikrant makes his debut as a hero. In this action thriller, Mehreen plays the female lead. This thriller boasts surprise star actors Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth ayyangar, Annapurnamma, and many other renowned supporting actors.

This action thriller is directed by debutant director Aravind Kumar Ravi Varma. Ravi Varma is also in charge of the cinematography. Ravi Varman previously worked as an associate to star cinematographer Ratnavelu.

The first schedule will begin in Hyderabad and end in the surrounding areas, followed by other schedules in beautiful locations. Deaf Frog production is bankrolling the movie.