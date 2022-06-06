BJP steps up its plans for Andhra Pradesh

The BJP seems to have stepped up its plans for Andhra Pradesh. The party, which is eying on making its presence in the state, has lined up a series of programmes with the top leaders including party president J P Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

Nadda is addressing the party workers in Vijayawada today. He would also interact with a select group of intellectuals, professionals in a hotel. Later, he would interact with the party top leaders. He is spending the whole day in the city.

The party leadership had also lined up a series of programmes across the state with some leader or the other coming from Delhi. Even the Central ministers are invited to address the party workers at every meeting.

The party had planned the visit of Central ministers to every city in the state. They have so far covered Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Ananthapur and Vijayawada. At every visit of every minister, the party organises internal and informal meetings with the professionals like doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 4. The Prime Minister would participate in the Alluri Sitaramaraju birth anniversary celebrations in the town and address a public meeting.

The party has been holding one programme or the other marking the eighth anniversary of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. Interestingly, the BJP is targeting the TDP leaders to join the party as they organise events in one district or the other.

While TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are planning for alliance, the BJP is focusing on luring the TDP leaders to weaken Chandrababu Naidu. It is to be seen how far the BJP plans will help the party to prove its presence in the state.