Spy Intro Glimpse: Action Extravaganza

Hero Nikhil is presently starring in a multi-lingual spy thriller titled Spy under the direction of Garry BH who is also taking care of editing. K Raja Shekhar Reddy of Ed Entertainments is bankrolling the movie where Nikhil will be seen romancing Iswarya Menon.

The makers released Spy Intro Glimpse. Nikhil makes stylish entry as a Spy who is in search of an arms dump in Himalayas. The moment he finds the place, he gears up for action. The last frames of Nikhil standing tall in Himalayas with a snow removal tool is a feast to eyes.

It’s an action extravaganza with Nikhil in intense role as a Spy. The video makes great impact with spectacular visuals and intriguing BGM.

Aryan Rajesh is roped in for a crucial role in the movie that stars some noted actors. Sricharan Pakala renders soundtracks for the movie scheduled for release in five languages during Dasara, 2022.