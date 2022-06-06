Nani clarifies about Ante Sundaraniki OTT Controversy

From the past few days, there are speculations about the digital streaming date of Nani’s upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki. Several gossip portals published the news that Ante Sundaraniki digital rights are sold for Amazon Prime and the film will be available for streaming within three weeks of its theatrical release. Nani slammed the rumors saying that there is no truth in the news. He said that they have inked no such deal and Ante Sundaraniki digital streaming will not happen anytime soon.

Nani also clarified that the speculated digital platform did not acquire the digital rights of Ante Sundaraniki. The film is carrying good expectations and Nani is promoting the film. Vivek Athreya directed this rom com and Nazriya is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers produced Ante Sundaraniki and the film is hitting the screens this Friday. Nani also clarified that he is not doing any special roles in Vijay’s next film and Prashanth Neel’s movie. He also said that Ante Sundaraniki is a hilarious laugh riot and it would impress the audience bigtime.