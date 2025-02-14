Anirudh Strikes Gold Again with ‘DON’T KNOW WHY’ From Magic!

The first single ‘Don’t Know Why,’ from the film Magic is finally here, and Anirudh Ravichander has done it again! Released just in time for Valentine’s Day, the song is a perfect blend of youthful charm and infectious energy. The music video, packed with stylish visuals and vibrant emotions, captures the essence of young love, making it an instant favorite among fans. Sung by Anirudh himself alongside Aishwarya Suresh Bindra, ‘Don’t Know Why’ is available in both Telugu and Tamil.

With meaningful lyrics penned by Krishnakanth the song brings depth and melody together seamlessly. The foot-tapping composition and heartfelt rendition elevate the track, cementing it as a chartbuster. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Magic tells the story of four teenagers uniting to create an original song for their college fest. The film, supported by an outstanding technical team, is set to be a musical treat, with ace cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli working their magic.