Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Vishwak Sen Brutally Trolled

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

Vishwak Sen Brutally Trolled

Vishwak Sen has been delivering films with below par content and his last film Mechanic Rocky struggled to report minimum footfalls. Same is the case with his recent offering Laila that released today. The film was badly rejected from the USA premieres to the morning shows in Telugu states. Laila was so badly rejected that the film received the poorest reviews in the history of Telugu cinema. The audience asked the people not to waste their money and skip the film. Vishwak Sen is getting trolled for his aggressive statements and social media posts before the film’s release.

He said that Laila is his comeback film and he even landed into controversy with his Instagram post a day before the film’s release. He essayed the role of a woman. The plot is quite silly and the narration is pathetic. Vishwak Sen is receiving heavy beating across all the social media platforms. Laila is directed by Ram Narayan and is produced by Shine Screens. Leon James scored the music and background score for this disappointing project.

