Anni Manchi Sakunamule Trailer: Clean Entertainer

Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair paired up for the upcoming flick Anni Manchi Sakunamule directed by Nandini Reddy under the banner of Swapna Cinema. The makers unveiled the theatrical trailer. Young Tiger NTR launched it.

The trailer introduces all the prominent characters and the conflicting point. A guy who is very optimistic in life though he is a big failure falls in love with a girl. There are no good terms between the two families. How they get approval from their family members for the wedding forms the crux of the story.

The trailer brings smiles at smiles and makes us emotional at other times, thanks to Nandini Reddy for her meaningful writing and impressive story-telling. Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair played their characters in a way that we remember them with their character names, after the release.

Sunny Kurapati’s blocks and Mickey J Meyer’s background score are other big assets. This is going to be the ideal choice for the family audience in the summer. The film is set to hit the screens on May 18th.