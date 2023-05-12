Jagan launches de-notification of dotted lands

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the programme of de-notifying the ‘Dotted Lands’ from the prohibited list thereby benefiting 97, 471 farmer families across the State.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday after launching the programme, the Chief Minister said it would provide full rights to farmers owning 2, 06, 171 acres of dotted lands worth Rs. 20,000crores. He said the famers would now be able to sell and pledge these lands for their financial needs besides enjoying the other normal rights as landowners.

The initiative would permanently remove the dotted lands from the prohibited list of lands and restore full rights on farmers owing them, he said.

The Government’s initiative has permanently ended the dotted lands problems created during the British era wherein the then Government put dots in the Pattadar column to end the confusion on their status as either Government or private lands, he added.

He said the pro-farmer Government has been implementing several programmes for the welfare of farmers. Government has distributed 3 lakh acres as RoFR pattas to 1. 28 lakh tribal families by allotting two acres each, besides removing 35,000 of conditional patta lands from the list of prohibited lands thereby benefiting 22,000 farmer –families and distributing 31 lakh house site pattas to women, he added.

Permanently ending the land litigations across the State, the Government has also taken up resurvey of lands after 100 years by implementing the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha, said the Chief Minister, adding that the Government has provided 7, 92, 238 permanent title deeds to farmers in 2000 villages in the first phase. The second phase of the programme will be taken from next month, he said.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 35 crore for transforming the Kavali Tank into balancing reservoir, Rs. 20 crore for building the Sangam Barrage and Kavali link canal, Rs. 15 crore for widening the Kavali Trunk Road and Rs. 80 crore for providing infrastructure to Indiramma Colony 16th ward on par with Jagananna colony.