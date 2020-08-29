Another Dalit youth tonsured in AP, this time in Vizag

The East Godavari Dalit tonsure issue blew out of proporation and even went to the notice of the President of India. Now, before any action initiated against the really guilty persons in that incident, another Dalit youth was tonsured in AP’s Executive Capital City of Visakhapatnam. This time, this incident happened in a private individual’s house. As the media reports went viral, the port city police swung into action and started gathering more details from the victim.

The victim was identified as one Parri Srikanth, a resident of Sujathanagar Colony. He has been working as an attender in the house of a film producer named Nutan Naidu. For the last one month, Srikanth has stopped going to work. Despite several warnings, he refused to join work again for his own reasons.

Later, the staff of the film producer accused the Dalit youth of having stolen a cell phone from the house. They asked him to come to the house. When Srikanth went to plead his innocence, the staff got hold of him and tonsured his head. They had slapped him and threatened him with dire consequences if he made any police complaint.

Somehow, the incident flared up in media reports and photos of the tonsured Vizag victim were being circulated. Left with no alternative, the police took the victim to the police station and asked him for more details.