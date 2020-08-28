Vakeel Saab motion poster to be out for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is the next big film from Tollywood in the list of releases that would make into the theatres after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. Marking the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, the makers of Vakeel Saab will release a motion poster to celebrate the occasion. Director Sriram Venu and his team are ready with the cut which will be out on September 2nd. The movie unit clarified that the motion poster of the film will be out and not the teaser or a song as speculated.

70% of the film’s shoot is completed and the shoot of Vakeel Saab will resume from September. Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the shoot from October and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. The first single “Maguva Maguva” is a smashing hit and is on the top of the music charts. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Prakash Raj play other prominent roles in Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are jointly producing this courtdrama.