V is a film for big screen says Nani

Natural Star Nani’s next film V is heading for a digital release because of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is promoting the film all over and V is heading for release on Amazon Prime on September 5th. Speaking about the film, Nani says “V is a film that will suit the big screen audience. I took the first step instead of waiting for some more months. I will take up the response of V through the comments at 12 AM on September 5th. I am not behind numbers and I kept the same effort for the 25th film. V is an exciting script and this is not a regular film for Telugu audience. We have never experienced this genre. I have a challenging role who scares the audience”.

“V is straight and it has strong emotions. There are top class performances and unexpected turns. V is an honest film that has interesting backstories and the film is all about their journey. I enjoyed working with Sudheer Babu. V is my first film which has action from the first to the last frame. V is the biggest shocker coming from Mohana Krishna Indraganti. I have been missing my son Arjun because I was busy with shoots. These six months turned out to be a blessing as I spent all the time with him”.