Another YSRCP MLA tested positive for Covid-19

A growing number of legislators are contracting coronavirus. Another YSRCP MLA was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

YSRCP MLA from Kodumuru Dr Sudhakar has contracted the most dreaded infection. He is the second MLA from YSRCP to have tested positive for the infection. Dr Sudhakar is under home quarantine.

Earlier, YSRCP MLA from Srungavarapukota K Srinivas Rao was tested positive for the virus, the first legislator in Andhra Pradesh to have tested positive for corona. Srinivas Rao is under home quarantine. The MLA’s gunman was also tested positive for the infection as the state has been reporting a three digit spike in the number of cases each day.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported 553 new corona positive cases, taking the state tally to 10,448. During the period, seven persons succumbed to Covid-19 (two in Guntur, two in Krishna, two in East Godavari, one in Krishna district) taking the toll to 136.

In Telangana, three MLAs including Jagoan legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Rural and Urban MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and Ganesh Gupta respectively had contracted the virus.