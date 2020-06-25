Botsa’s nephew Chinna Srinu tested positive for Covid-19

Corona has struck the family of Srikakulam strongman and YSRCP MAUD minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s family.

Botsa Satyanarayana’s nephew Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu was tested positive for Covid-19. Chinna Srinu is considered as the right hand man for Botsa Satyanarayana. He plays a key role in Botsa’s business dealings and usually takes care of the cadre and other affairs in Srikakulam district. He is known to have played a crucial role in winning at least nine Assembly seats, two MP seats for the YSRCP.

Srikakulam and Vizinagaram were two districts which were in green zone, but soon enough they lost the green tag. In the last two weeks, there has been an increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the two districts. In Srikakulam, at least 61 were tested positive for the infection, while Vizinagaram reported nearly 100 cases of corona. The two districts have been put on a high alert with the growing number of positive cases. The district administration had put parts of Srikakulam, including Mandasa in complete lockdown