Tollywood Theatrical Business: Producers in Huge Risk

The impact of coronavirus pandemic will stay for months and it will take years for the film industry to recover. The producers of Telugu cinema are puzzled about the future as they are not aware of the business calculations. A bunch of films like V, Nishabdham, Red and Aranya completed shoots. The non-theatrical rights of these films are sold out and the producers recovered a part of their investments. The theatrical rights of these films would be at risk as the distributors will not shell out huge money for them till things settle down.

Some of the buyers paid advances for their commitments and they are now mounting pressure to cancel their commitments and return their advance amounts. It means that the producers will have to take the risk for some more time. For those projects that are under shoot and those which will start rolling soon, there would be massive changes. For time being, there would be a huge financial pressure on the producers and they will not be able to enjoy table profits for their projects before release.

The budgets will be revised and the remunerations would be slashed. The distribution and exhibition system would witness many changes. This time, irrespective of the casting and the combinations, the producers would be at risk till normalcy returns.