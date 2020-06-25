Bigg Boss 4 to be completed in 50 days

Bigg Boss is one reality show that turned out to be a favorite show for Telugu households. After the arrival of coronavirus, the fourth season of Bigg Boss got pushed. Though there are speculations that Bigg Boss 4 is shelved, Star MAA is busy with the arrangements. Nagarjuna has been retained to host the fourth season and the contestants are locked. Instead of 16-18 contestants, Bigg Boss 4 will have 12 contestants. Instead of conducting the reality show for 100 days, the makers decided to complete Bigg Boss 4 in just 50 days.

Star MAA already completed the set work in Annapurna Studios recently. Social distancing turned out to be the priority of the day and hence the tasks in Bigg Boss house are completely changed. There would be no group tasks for the contestants in Bigg Boss 4. The makers also made changes for the set recently. Right from the bedrooms to the washrooms, everything would be different and kept private for each contestant. An official announcement about Bigg Boss 4 would be made soon.