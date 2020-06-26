Jagan to pay Rs 596 Cr to farmers pending from TDP rule

For political or electoral reasons, the Chandrababu Naidu Government could not pay crop insurance premium to the companies during 2018. As a result, the companies have stopped payments of nearly Rs. 596 cr to over 5.94 lakh farmers all over the state. There were several pleas from farmers organisations for clearing these dues last one year. But, as per its tough stand, Jagan Reddy regime did not repay.

Now, there is a little softening of that adamant mindset. The ruling YCP has decided to give this relaxation, when it comes to issues pertaining to farmers. So, CM Jagan has cleared approval for payment of these dues today. It is not clear whether or not the CM would press the button to release these amounts from his Tadepalli residence as he has been doing like in case of his Navaratnalu cash transfer programmes.

Official reports say that today itself, the Rs. 596 cr dues will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers directly. Ever since the completion of one year in power, the Jagan Reddy regime has been stepping its cash transfer programmes at regular intervals. While the Opposition TDP is launching sustained attacks on multiple scams in sand, land, mine, wine, etc, the ruling YCP has strategically highlighted its cash schemes like Nethanna Nestham, Vidya Deevene, etc.

It may be recalled CM Jagan has taken a hard stand against all projects and programmes launched during the TDP regime. After one year of rule, Jagan is under heavy pressure from different sections not to delay payments of dues left unpaid during the pre-election year by TDP.