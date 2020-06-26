Tollywood’s top actors open doors for Trivikram

Top director Trivikram Srinivas retained the top slot with the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The top director is set to direct NTR in his next film but he needs to wait for a longer time to start the project as Tarak is occupied with RRR. It is clear that Tarak will not turn free anytime soon as the shoot of RRR is pushed. Trivikram is almost done with the script work of NTR’s film and he is now in plans to complete one more project before NTR joins the sets of his next.

Trivikram is currently busy penning a script for Venkatesh and Nani film which may happen soon. He recently met Ram Charan and discussed the lineup of the top actor. Trivikram and his close friend Pawan Kalyan are discussing about uniting once again if things permit. Mahesh Babu – Trivikram combo too was speculated across the circles of Tollywood. Allu Arjun himself announced that he is eager to work with Trivikram at the earliest.

All the top actors have opened doors for Trivikram and it is the top director who will take a call on his next as per the scripts and availability of actors.