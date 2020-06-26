Sagar Chandra to direct Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake

Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum made a strong impact and it is now remade in several Indian languages. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of the project. Telguu360 was the first to reveal that Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati agreed to come on to the board to play the lead roles in this emotional thriller. There are several speculations going on about the director. Though it took a long time for the makers, the director of the film is now locked.

Appatlo Okadundevadu fame Sagar Chandra has been finalized to helm the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He already started working on the script and Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati will hear the draft soon after he is done with the script work. The project will roll next year once Ravi Teja and Rana are done with their current commitments. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake will have several changes in the script to impress Tollywood audience. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer.