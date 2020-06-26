Raghurama Raju taking his fight to Election Commission

YCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is unstoppable. The more his party is trying to embarrass him, Raju is giving greater embarrassment to the party leadership in different, unexpected ways. Now, the Narsapuram MP is taking the issue to the Central Election Commission in the wake of reports that YCP is planning to get his Lok Sabha membership cancelled. Already, the YCP has initiated formal proceedings by issuing a show cause to Raghurama Raju.

However, Raju has declared the show cause as invalid and decided to fight for his rights at Delhi level. As part of this, the MP is meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Secretary as well. Raju is clearly perceiving threat to his life considering the previous track record of the YCP leadership. It was only at the advice of senior IPS officers, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has earlier taken Central protection for his safety from YCP attacks. Now, Raghurama Raju is citing this instance for getting himself secure.

Not stopping at that, Raghurama is also securing his MP post by making formal submission to the Central Election Commission. He is confident that with support from the BJP central leadership, he would be able to overcome any threat to his membership. Analysts say that in giving reverse blows, CM Jagan Reddy has finally found a match in Raghurama Raju. Especially, the Raju issue has come as a big opportunity for BJP AP leaders who are silently working behind the scenes to hurt Jagan Reddy leadership and his ego very badly this time.