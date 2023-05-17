ANR Virtual Production Stage successfully launched

The unique collaboration between Annapurna studios and Qube cinema brings the best ANR Virtual Production Stage in Hyderabad. The launch of the ANR Virtual Production Stage can be a game-changer for the Indian film industry, and it could help India’s entertainment sector take a significant step forward in the global entertainment industry. This cutting-edge ICVFX (In-Camera Visual Effects) facility promises to revolutionise the filmmaking process.

Filmmakers can now seamlessly blend real and virtual elements and shoot scenes in multiple locations around the world without physically relocating. They can also change the weather and lighting to their liking, giving them more creative freedom. The ANR Virtual Production Stage has been testing since October 2022 and has already been used to shoot a number of films, commercials, and music videos.

Nagarjuna Akkineni of Annapurna Studios said, “The successful launch of the ANR Virtual Production Stage is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to our clients. Our strengths and experience in making movies and running studios, in tandem with Qube’s technical knowledge, make this a great collaboration. Virtual production enables the creative mind to imagine without limit and then create it.”

The stage is the first world-class permanent ICVFX facility in India, offering significant cost savings in logistics and production, and it promises to empower filmmakers to tell their stories without being limited by location or space. This is really a game changer in Indian film industry.