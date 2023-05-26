Antagonist locked for Salaar

Saurav Lokesh aka Bhajarangi Loki has been roped in to play a negative role in Prabhas action film Salaar. Saurav Lokesh was called Bhajarangi Loki after his role in Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhajarangi. Prashanth Neel has already a bunch of Sandalwood actors in Salaar and he will be an addition to it. Loki will be playing a negative role. He already participated in shooting at Bengaluru and currently finishing his pending portions in Hyderabad.

Saurav was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. The actor has already shot for 45 days and this reveals that the actor is playing a meaty role in the film. The pan India project has sky-high expectations as the film is KGF’s director Prashanth Neel’s Telugu debut film. Salaar has Shruti Haasan in th lead role. Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumar will be seen in pivotal roles.