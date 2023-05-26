KGF actor roped in for NTR’s Devara

The highly anticipated film ‘Devara’ is making thunders with its stellar cast. Director Koratala Siva has locked Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for prominent roles. Now he got KGF fame Tarak Ponnappa to play a powerful role. The power-packed actors are going to give an outstanding performance and Devara is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.

Tarak Ponnappa has already shot a few scenes for his role in the Hyderabad schedule. The actor is expected to join the next schedule, which would kick start next month. Excited Tarak shared the news on social media and he also revealed that Devara movie has stunning sets and that the movie is coming out well. Devara’s first look was released and created a storm on social media. Yuva Sudha Arts and NTR Arts are jointly producing this prestigious project.