Jio Cinema To Create Chaos For Weekend Releases?

Jiocinema is breaking all the records of OTT platforms. Recently CSK Vs GT match has clocked the highest-ever viewership during the final overs. This is a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers. Jio Cinema is getting ready to set up new benchmarks.

They had a deal with HBO and this has resulted in many premium subscriptions. Now the latest update is that Jio Cinema going to have a new release on their OTT app every weekend and that too for free of cost. Without even logging in, you can start watching the movie, like how IPL 2023 is currently being streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

While other OTT giants are working on Video on Demand, Jio Cinema is working on advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) that is to attract new users for its premium content free of cost. They started the storm with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Indian Premier League 2023 was a bonanza. Jio Cinema has roped 26 marquee sponsors in terms of sponsorships and advertisers, this was the highest ever for a sports event.

Besides this Salman Khan has recently announced that Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be exclusively available on Jio Cinema.

All these are going to create chaos for the weekend theatre releases. The walk-in moviegoers might see a dip as everything is available on OTT, who would prefer traveling all the way to theatres on packed roads?