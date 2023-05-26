SSMB28: Get Ready for the Mass Euphoria

After much long wait of Mahesh Babu fans, the makers of SSMB28 are going to unveil the title of the film. The script of the film was changed multiple times and the shoot was delayed. Several titles were circulating on social media and makers were calm all these days. By all circumstances, Mahesh Babu fans were worried and now it’s time to celebrate. SSMB28 movie title will be revealed in theatres on the 31st of May by fans.

SSMB28 is produced by Haarike & Hassine Creations and is directed by Trivikram. On the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary, a glimpse along with the title will be released. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the lead actresses. The film targets Sankranthi’s 2024 release. Thaman is the music composer and the film is carrying huge expectations.