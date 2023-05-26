Bandla Ganesh’s Direct Mock On Trivikram

Bandla Ganesh, an actor turned producer also made his entry into Telangana politics. He is known for his satirical dialogues and his mocking comments on Trivikram are viral. Tollywood is aware, that some issue is going on between Trivikram and Bandla Ganesh. Before the release of Bheemla Nayak, there was a leaked voice recording of Bandla Ganesh abusing Trivikram, which went viral on social media. However, Ganesh apologised to Trivikram for his abusive words.

Now again he took a dig at Trivikram, calling him Guruji. In detail, when a follower asked Bandla Ganesh, how to become a producer. Bandla Ganesh said, “Meet Guruji and give expensive gifts to become a producer”. In Tollywood, we are aware of who Guruji is. The tweet of Bandla is viral now and netizens are busy guessing the costly gifts.