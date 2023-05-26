Jagan distributes house site pattas in Amaravati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the programme of distribution of house site pattas to 50, 793 poor women beneficiaries in the R-5 zone in Amaravati spread over Guntur and NTR districts.

The Chief Minister also formally launched the programme of handing over to the beneficiaries 5024 TIDCO houses constructed at a cost of Rs. 443.71crore in CRDA region.

Addressing a public meeting of beneficiaries on Friday before distributing the house site pattas, the Chief Minister said construction of houses in all 25 layouts will begin on July 8.

The government will spend Rs. 2000cr for the construction of houses and providing infrastructure in 25 layouts benefiting 23, 762 poor women who got house site pattas in 11 layouts in Guntur district and 27,031 women who received the pattas in 14 layouts in NTR district.

“These are not just house site pattas, they are social justice instruments too,” he said and described the event as historical and unprecedented.

Explaining about the three options under which the houses would be constructed, he said under the first option, the government would transfer Rs. 1, 80,000 directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who want to construct the dwelling units on their own. Under the second option, the government would transfer the labour expenses directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries after supplying cement, steel and door frames and under the third option, the government will fully take upon the responsibility of construction.

The government would also arrange bank loans up to Rs. 35,000 each for all beneficiaries at 25 paise interest for expediting the construction, he said, adding the beneficiaries are free to choose the option.

So far, house sites were given to 30, 75,000 poor women across the State, out of which 21 lakh women were sanctioned houses each worth Rs. 2. 5 lakh, he said, adding that the worth would go up to Rs. 5 or Rs. 10 lakh. This amounts to creating property worth Rs. 3 lakh crore on the whole, he said.