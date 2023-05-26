Sriya Reddy’s Gratitude for Prashanth Neel

Actress Sriya Reddy kicked off a strong note for Prashanth Neel and Salaar movie team. The actress finished shooting for Prabhas’ Salaar today. With the joy of finishing her part of the shoot, Sriya Reddy took her Instagram and thanked everyone for believing in her.

Sriya Reddy wrote, “I pen this with an overwhelming feeling of immense gratitude to Prashant Neel. He visualized my character and believed that he will make it happen. This character was conceptualised by him to such perfection and detail . He chose me, even though I was off the grid. It is his sheer faith and brilliance as a director that this could be achieved. For pushing me beyond my boundaries and making me feel much better than I was yesterday! Thank you for listening without judgment,for your utmost patience,every step of the way. Thank you for understanding, for shaking me out of my complacency into believing that I could do it !! Thanks to Bhuvan you’ll know why later, the awesome writers sandy and hanuman Garu and to the amazing producers who made everything so seamless Hombale films and to the entire team. Salaar see you on the 28th of September 2023 in theaters! Prabhas and PrthiviRaj and rest of the cast and crew for being amazing! “

Salaar will release in theatres on the 28th of September 2023. Makers going to start promotions after the release of Adipurush following Prabhas’ request. Even a small update from this action film is making headlines. Hombale Films is producing this film and Prashanth Neel is making his debut in Tollywood with Salaar.