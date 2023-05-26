NTR Statue Gets Jolt From High Court

On the occasion of NTR’s birth centenary celebrations, NRIs living in North America (TANA) have wished to install a statue of NTR in Lakkaram Lake, Khammam on May 28th. Jr NTR was invited to unveil the statue resembling Lord Krishna. Telangana High Court has suspended the permission granted by the Telangana government for the statue, i.e., from the principal secretary of the irrigation department in order to install the statue in the middle of the river.

Yadava organizations have pleaded with the court to stop the statue’s inauguration as the statue is resembling Lord Krishna and is hurting their religious sentiments. Krishna Chaitanya Tripurani, E Prabhakar Yadava and Bharatha Yadava Samithi have opposed this. After this, Statue committee has done modifications to the statue like removing the flute and crown. They requested the court to give permission as they have made changes to statue and a decision is awaited.