Sitara Gets Huge Pay For A Jewellery Brand

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s darling daughter sitara Ghattamaneni has signed her first brand endorsement. She is the face of popular jewellery brand PMJ Jewellery. The young one was reportedly paid a huge sum to promote the brand.

The commercial was shot in an undisclosed location to maintain utmost secrecy with a well known technician working for it. The promotional campaign for the brand for TV and other platforms will begin soon.

Needless to say , Mahesh Babu and Namrata are content with the happenings in Sitara’s life. It may be mentioned here that Sitara shook her leg for Penny song in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.