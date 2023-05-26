Bollywood Actor For Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Despite Pawan Kalyan’s political involvement, the actor is justifying his filmy commitments and is planning to finish them on time. His next film BRO with Sai Dharam Tej is scheduled for July 28th release and he is planning to resume the next schedule of his most awaited OG film soon.

The latest buzz from OG is that a Bollywood actor is in talks to play the lead antagonist role. Getting Bollywood actor on board is to add more mileage to this gangster drama. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is produced by DVV Danaya and Saaho fame Sujeeth is directing this gangster drama. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the lead actress. OG team is giving every update of the film through social media and they are going to announce the lead antagonist soon.