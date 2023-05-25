Mem Famous Review
Live Updates :
6:00 AM The three friends try to find some work after being insulted by village people
5:40 AM Following the latest trend the rural Telangana slang and amateur actors take center stage
5:30 AM Sumanth as Mai performing with ease. He has good features and screen presence
5:15 AM Movien is set in a rural Telangana village ‘ Bandanarsapally ‘. Mai ( Sumanth Prabhas ) and his two friends are unemployed youngsters
Release date : May 26th 2023
Director : Sumanth Prabhas
Music director: Kalyan Nayak
Cinematography: Shyam Dupati
Language : Telugu
Producers : Chai Bisket Films
