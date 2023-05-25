Mem Famous Review

Mem Famous Review

Live Updates :

6:00 AM The three friends try to find some work after being insulted by village people

5:40 AM Following the latest trend the rural Telangana slang and amateur actors take center stage

5:30 AM Sumanth as Mai performing with ease. He has good features and screen presence

5:15 AM Movien is set in a rural Telangana village ‘ Bandanarsapally ‘. Mai ( Sumanth Prabhas ) and his two friends are unemployed youngsters

Release date : May 26th 2023

Director : Sumanth Prabhas

Music director: Kalyan Nayak

Cinematography: Shyam Dupati

Language : Telugu

Producers : Chai Bisket Films

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.