Ante Sundaraniki 3rd Single: Funny Song

Both Nani and Vivek Athreya who are in good form with their last respective movies doing well at box office have joined hands for the first time for a rom-com which is strong forte of both the actor and the director. Nazriya Nazim is making her Tollywood debut with the movie.

The film’s music has been scored by Vivek Sagar and today the makers released lyrical video of third single Rango Ranga. The song depicts the irony of life, of course, is of Sundar with unusual composition, funny lyrics and energetic singing. NC Karunya lent vocals for this instantaneously likeable song.

Nani’s different expression in the song add fun quotient, wherein the making visuals are much more amusing. Lyrics for the song are by Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki will hit the big screens on June 10th.