Buzz: Interesting title for Mahesh and Trivikram’s Film?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and the top actor will team up with Trivikram Srinivas for a film. The shoot commences in July and is said to be a family entertainer. As per the interesting buzz, there are rumors that the film is titled Arjunudu. Earlier there were speculations that the film is titled Pardhu. Trivikram has a sentiment of starting the titles of his films with A. Arjunudu would be a good title for Mahesh Babu’s film.

There are speculations that the title of the film will be announced on May 31st marking Superstar Krishna garu’s birthday. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. A lavish colony set is constructed in Hyderabad and a major portion of the film will be shot in the set. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the film is expected to release for Sankranthi 2023.