Dil Raju extra cautious about F3

After the super success of F2, the team is back to entertain the audience with F3. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their roles from the original which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The promotional activities and the trailer generated enough buzz on the film. Dil Raju during his recent interviews revealed that F3 will release with regular ticket prices and there would be no hike for F3. The team of F3 decided not to give permission for any special premieres across the Telugu states.

There would be no early premieres in USA and other overseas circles. F3 will release across the globe with regular shows which would start after 8 AM across the globe as per the Indian time. Dil Raju and his team is extra cautious about the release of F3. With good promotions and sequel advantage, F3 is expected to report strong openings all over. The trailer looked impressive and trade circles believe that the family audience would return bac