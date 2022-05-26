Ante Sundaraniki Bloopers: Hilarious shots on the Sets

Advertisement

Nani and the team of Ante Sundaraniki are promoting the film in an innovative manner. Ante Sundaraniki Bloopers is out and it is the collection of the hilarious shots from the sets. All the shots are natural and they are collected from the missed takes. The one-minute video byte looks like it is packed with fun and the noise made by the actors on the sets and behind the scenes. Nani and Vivek Athreya are spotted laughing out loud all the time. The film is gearing up for June 10th release across the globe.

Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this breezy romantic entertainer and Nazriya is the leading lady. Vivek Sagar composed the music and background score. Ante Sundaraniki also has Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, N. Alagan Perumal, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna in other important roles. Ante Sundaraniki is carrying good expectations and Nani is all set to return back to his favorite genre with Ante Sundaraniki.