Title locked for Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a delighted man as his last outing Akhanda ended up as the biggest ever hit in his career. With extra enthusiasm, he is working for his next film which is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace and there are a lot of speculations about the title. Jai Balayya is the tentative title of the film but the makers never made any announcement. Several other titles are considered for the film.

The makers finally locked Jai Balayya as the film’s title. The announcement will be made on June 10th marking the actor’s birthday. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in Jai Balayya and Balakrishna plays a dual role in the film. A portion of the film’s shoot will take place in USA. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mass entertainer and Thaman is on board as the music composer. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of Jai Balayya and he will commence the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film from September.