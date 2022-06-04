Ante Sundaraniki Completes Censor, Receives U Certificate

Nani and Nazriya Nazim’s upcoming flick Ante Sundaraniki has been making enough noise, thanks to hilarious trailer and captivating songs. The pairing of Nani and Nazriya looked adorable on screen. Meanwhile, the film’s censor has been done. The movie has got clean U certificate from the censor officials.

Nani appeared in serious roles in last few movies and he’s back to his biggest forte with Ante Sundaraniki where he will be seen in a humorous role as Sundar who is the only boy in the entire family. Vivek Athreya made it as a wholesome entertainer that will have emotions as well.

Ante Sundaraniki is meant for all sections and the movie will equally appeal to families and youth. With huge expectations, the movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers will release worldwide on June 10th.