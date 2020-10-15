Anu Emmanuel roped in for Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram

Young actor Sharwanand and RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi are teaming up for an emotional action entertainer titled Maha Samudram. The film is said to be a multi-starrer with two lead actors and actresses. Sharwanand and Siddharth are roped in for the lead roles and Aditi Rao Hydari is locked for the heroine’s role. The makers recently finalized the other leading lady in this film. Anu Emmanuel has been roped in as the second heroine in Maha Samudram.

The actress signed the dotted line recently and the shoot commences from December. The film will be shot in quick schedules and will have its release in summer next year. AK Entertainments are the producers and the actors for other prominent roles are currently picked up. RX 100 composer Chaitan Bharadwaj composes the music. More details to be announced soon.