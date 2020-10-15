Your bachelorhood days are numbered: Chiranjeevi to Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej, megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew, is all geared up for ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. On Thursday, Sai Dharam Tej celebrated his birthday and his maternal uncle Chiranjeevi wished him well. Taking to his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday dear @IamSaiDharamTej Have a blast while you are still ‘Solo’. Your ‘Solo’ days are anyway numbered. When Light is there Make HousePartyJ.” Sai Dharam Tej turned 35.

Chiranjeevi’s tweet has triggered a speculation that wedding bells for Sai Dharam Tej may well be near and that he may very soon lose his ‘single status’.

On the occasion of Sai Dharam Tej birthday on Thursday, Chiranjeevi has released the song ‘Amrutha’ from ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh. Recently, the ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ team resumed shooting after the Telangana government permitted the film industry to carry on with the production work.

Directed by Subbu, Sai Dharam Tej is essaying the role of a college student who heads a gang of ‘singles’ and enjoy their single status until Sai Dharam Tej meets Nabha Natesh.

Sai Dharam Tej is son of actor Chiranjeevi ‘s sister, Vijaya Durga, and Ram Charan , Varun Tej, and Niharika Konidela are his maternal cousins. Nagababu’s daughter and Sai Dharam Tej cousin Niharika Konidela was recently engaged. She will soon be tying the knot with businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagedda.

Sai Dharam Tej made his debut with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham in 2014. The year later, he made his mark with ‘Subramanyam for Sale’ which was a commercial success. Supreme, Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage were the other three films of Sai Dharam Tej.

Sai Dharam Tej twitter account was abuzz with birthday greetings from his co-stars, including Kartikeya Gummakonda who wrote, Happiest birthday @IamSaiDharamTej anna. You are one of the sweetest person who is genuinely very good at heart. You have been a fighter in your career who always comeback stronger than before. Wishing you the best for #SoloBrathukeSoBetter and many more blockbusters to come.”

Senior actor Ravi Teja wrote, Happiest Birthday @IamSaiDharamTej. Sending you my best wishes for #SoloBrathukeSoBetter!! Enjoy your bachelorhood while you can…”