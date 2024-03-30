Anupama explores the other side

Spread the love

Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameshwaran has been focused on Telugu films after she made an impressive debut in Kerala. The actress has been away from glamorous roles and picked up interesting films. In a sudden surprise, the actress signed Tillu Square and her portrayal as Lilly left many in shock. The actress was seen in intimate scenes along with liplocks throughout the film. The actress during the promotions said that she opted out to do intimate scenes as per the script. Tillu Square is a youthful entertainer and the film opened with a bang all over.

Apart from Siddhu, Anupama’s transformation and portrayal as Lilly is appreciated widely. The actress is expected to get glamorous roles for sure and the actress has to take a call on them. Tillu Square is directed by Mallik Ram and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film is expected to have a dream run during this summer holiday season.