Hero Nithiin is currently busy with his next project titled THAMMUDU directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sriram Venu, of Vakeel Saab and MCA fame. Renowned producers Dilraju-Shirish funding this project under SVC banner. Young and Talented hero Nithiin celebrates his birthday today.

On the occasion, the makers of Thammudu revealed its title logo and also its first look poster.

The film’s title logo is creatively designed with elements like promise and bullseye hints a unique and special entertainer. The title logo is remarkable.

The first look poster presents Nithiin in a new avatar as he is seen sitting on a rural bus with a vel (Lord Subramanya swamy’s weapon) in his hand, with an intense expression on his face. We can see a lady driving the bus and other actors inside, including yesteryear actress Laya.

From the ambitious first look and promotional content, it is evident that Nithiin and Sriram Venu are bringing something out of the ordinary.

Popular DOP Sameer Reddy working as a cinematographer for this film. Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara and Virupaksha fame is scoring music for this entertainer.