Dil Raju hits a Jackpot

Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju is the only distributor of Guntur Kaaram who lost his investment. The film underperformed in Nizam region and Dil Raju lost as he paid a hefty amount for the film. He now bought the Nizam theatrical rights of Tillu Square for a minimal price and he will recover his investment in just two days. The film is doing exceptionally well and the day two books are very good. Tillu Square is expected to collect close to Rs 18 crores in the region and the Nizam theatrical rights are valued at Rs 7 crores.

Tillu Square is a huge jackpot for Dil Raju and he will recover the entire loss of Guntur Kaaram. Tillu Square is also doing exceptional business in Andhra Pradesh and USA. The film directed by Mallik Ram is impressing the youth bigtime. The sizzling chemistry between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran is a treat and is the major highlight of the film. Sithara Entertainments produced Tillu Square.