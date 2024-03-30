x
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
UV Creations: Back-to-back Hits, More Experiments

UV Creations: Back-to-back Hits, More Experiments

Published on March 30, 2024

Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review
Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, Divine Power Of Goddess
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

UV Creations is one of the most successful production houses in Tollywood with a good success rate. However, the production house didn’t restrict themselves to making high-budget films with stars. The producers who delivered back-to-back hits are doing more experiments but on a different production banner.

Within a month, they attained two big hits. Vishvak Sen’s Gaami which was made under V Celluloid, ended up as a commercial hit. Although it was promoted as a low-budget film, movie buffs were astonished to see the grand production and technical standards. Particularly, the Himalayan episodes gave a new experience to the viewers. It was tough to spot which was a real shot and which was a CG shot.

Within no time, they came up with Om Bheem Bush featuring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. This is all set to become the first summer hit in 2024. The movie that has no logic has created magic with humor.

The production house is giving prime priority to content, and the next set-up of films such as Sudheer Babu’s Maa Nanaa Superhero and Sharwanand’s 36th film, etc. are also unique, in terms of genres and stories.

They also have the mega-budgeted venture Vishvambhara with megastar Chiranjeevi which is in the production stages. The production house will announce a few more exciting projects soon.

Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review
Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, Divine Power Of Goddess
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs
The Future of Tata Group
Ratan Tata: The Untold Story of India’s Humble Business Titan

