UV Creations: Back-to-back Hits, More Experiments

UV Creations is one of the most successful production houses in Tollywood with a good success rate. However, the production house didn’t restrict themselves to making high-budget films with stars. The producers who delivered back-to-back hits are doing more experiments but on a different production banner.

Within a month, they attained two big hits. Vishvak Sen’s Gaami which was made under V Celluloid, ended up as a commercial hit. Although it was promoted as a low-budget film, movie buffs were astonished to see the grand production and technical standards. Particularly, the Himalayan episodes gave a new experience to the viewers. It was tough to spot which was a real shot and which was a CG shot.

Within no time, they came up with Om Bheem Bush featuring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. This is all set to become the first summer hit in 2024. The movie that has no logic has created magic with humor.

The production house is giving prime priority to content, and the next set-up of films such as Sudheer Babu’s Maa Nanaa Superhero and Sharwanand’s 36th film, etc. are also unique, in terms of genres and stories.

They also have the mega-budgeted venture Vishvambhara with megastar Chiranjeevi which is in the production stages. The production house will announce a few more exciting projects soon.