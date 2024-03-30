x
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Agent Robinhood Arrives With Arms

Published on March 30, 2024

Agent Robinhood Arrives With Arms

Hero Nithiin is presently starring in the unique action entertainer Robinhood under the direction of Venky Kudumula. The title glimpse created inquisitiveness for the movie that is being made on a massive canvas under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The birthday special poster shows Nithiin in the stylish best avatar. He arrives with arms and he is introduced as Agent Robinhood. While the title glimpse presented him as a thief, this new poster shows him as an Agent. Who is he actually?

The movie Robinhood is being made on a grand scale. Besides heavy action, the movie will have Venky Kudumula mark entertainment. The movie has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar.

