Agent Robinhood Arrives With Arms

Hero Nithiin is presently starring in the unique action entertainer Robinhood under the direction of Venky Kudumula. The title glimpse created inquisitiveness for the movie that is being made on a massive canvas under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The birthday special poster shows Nithiin in the stylish best avatar. He arrives with arms and he is introduced as Agent Robinhood. While the title glimpse presented him as a thief, this new poster shows him as an Agent. Who is he actually?

The movie Robinhood is being made on a grand scale. Besides heavy action, the movie will have Venky Kudumula mark entertainment. The movie has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar.