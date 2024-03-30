Ram Charan off to a Vacation

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan recently wrapped up a major schedule of Game Changer. He celebrated his birthday along with his family. Couple of more schedules of Game Changer are left and Charan is expected to complete them in the next two months. Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara headed to a foreign nation for a summer vacation. They took a chartered flight and they will return back to Hyderabad soon. Ram Charan is expected to have a busy 2024 as he will complete Game Changer and he will head for the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film.

Ram Charan will also work with Sukumar and the project rolls next year. Game Changer is expected to have its release this year. Shankar is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.