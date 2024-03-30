x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Ritu Varma for Swag movie promotions
Ritu Varma for Swag movie promotions
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Ram Charan off to a Vacation

Ram Charan off to a Vacation

Published on March 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review
image
Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, Divine Power Of Goddess
image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

Ram Charan off to a Vacation

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan recently wrapped up a major schedule of Game Changer. He celebrated his birthday along with his family. Couple of more schedules of Game Changer are left and Charan is expected to complete them in the next two months. Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara headed to a foreign nation for a summer vacation. They took a chartered flight and they will return back to Hyderabad soon. Ram Charan is expected to have a busy 2024 as he will complete Game Changer and he will head for the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film.

Ram Charan will also work with Sukumar and the project rolls next year. Game Changer is expected to have its release this year. Shankar is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.

Next Sundeep Kishan’s VIBE Previous Agent Robinhood Arrives With Arms
else

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review
image
Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, Divine Power Of Goddess
image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

Most Read

image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs
image
The Future of Tata Group
image
Ratan Tata: The Untold Story of India’s Humble Business Titan

Related Articles

Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Ritu Varma for Swag movie promotions Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow