Sundeep Kishan’s VIBE

Sundeep Kishan bounced back with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and he is busy with multiple films. The young actor is all set to team up with Swaroop RSJ for an interesting film titled VIBE. Swaroop made an impressive debut with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Rahul Yadav Nakka of Swadharm Entertainment is the producer and the film starts rolling soon. The first look poster along with the supporting actors is released today. The team announced that VIBE will release in summer 2025.

