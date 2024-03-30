Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2 Updates

Spread the love

After the super success of Goodachari, Adivi Sesh and his team announced Goodachari 2, a bigger film planned on a massive budget. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is making his directorial debut with this actioner and Banita Sandhu is the leading lady. A key schedule of the film commenced today in Gujarat’s Bhuj and the shoot will happen across several unseen locations. The team of Goodachari 2 made an official announcement for the same. Goodachari 2 is expected to have a pan-Indian release next year.

Abburi Ravi and Sricharan Pakala who worked for Goodachari are working for this film too. People Media Factory, AK Entertainment and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers. Adivi Sesh also announced a love story along with Shruti Haasan and the film too is happening simultaneously.