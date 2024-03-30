x
Allu Arjun's special Birthday Gift

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is busy with the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule and this Sukumar directorial is announced for August 15th release. Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday on April 7th and the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule will be out on his birthday. Sukumar has locked the teaser and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is busy with the background score for the teaser. Sukumar and his team spent a long time to finalize the teaser content.

There are reports that the next film of Allu Arjun will be announced on his birthday. Directors like Atlee, Boyapati Srinu and Trivikram Srinivas are in touch. Allu Arjun is also busy with Pushpa 3 and the film is aimed for summer 2025 release. But Allu Arjun will complete the shooting formalities of the film by Dasara. A bunch of announcements are in the pipeline for Allu Arjun’s birthday. Pushpa: The Rule is aimed for a pan-Indian release. Despite several rumors, the team is confident about releasing the film on August 15th.

Three heroines in race for Prabhas' Spirit
Adivi Sesh's Goodachari 2 Updates
